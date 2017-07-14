John A. DiGiulio, 54

July 14, 2017

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL – John A. DiGiulio, age 54 of Florida and formerly of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, died unexpectedly on July 2, 2017. Born in Lynn and raised in Swampscott, John attended St. John the Evangelist School and graduated from Swampscott High Class of 1981. John also attended Northeastern University and later completed his degree in engineering at Wayland University in Texas while serving in the Air Force as a pneumatics specialist on aircraft. John was a gifted and talented individual, and spent the majority of his professional career working for Henkel Corporation, where he designed and built prototypes for manufacturing solutions. Throughout his career John attained numerous licenses and accreditations, including becoming an electrician and a commercial insurance adjuster.

John was extremely bright, loving, and affable, and always willing to share his immense skills with anyone who needed assistance. He loved the warm weather that Florida offered, and moved permanently to the Tampa area in 2015. He enjoyed boating and meeting people in his new hometown of New Port Richey Florida, and spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Pasquale DiGiulio of Swampscott and Florida, and his brother-in-law William E. Shanahan. He also leaves his children, John, Nicole, and Jennifer DiGiulio, grandchildren Dylan, Aria and Madelynne, his siblings Patricia Shanahan, Pamela and her husband Thomas Burkardt, Steven and his wife Cathy DiGiulio, Nancy and her husband Linus O’Donnell, as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Service Information: Private family services took place in Florida on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Arrangements coordinated by Morgan Funeral Home, 6025 Trouble Creek Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653.

Local services will take place on Tuesday, July 18th, 10:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, Mass 01907

Burial will be private

All are invited to join us in celebrating John’s life

Donations in John’s memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, New Jersey 08540 or to a charity of one’s choice.