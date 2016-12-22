Joanne M. O’Leary, 59

December 22, 2016

SALEM — Joanne M. O’Leary, age 59, of Salem, died unexpectedly on Monday at Salem Hospital, where she was taken after being stricken at home. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Lorraine M. (Therrien) O’Leary. She was raised in Lynn, and was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1975. She received her associates degree from Marian Court College, and also received her Paralegal certification from Salem State University. She had lived in Salem for the past 10 years.

Joanne had worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Neil Hourihan in Salem for many years, and was currently employed with Morrison Mahoney in Boston. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and sense of humor; she loved to laugh. She was very proud of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed many family vacations, including a recent trip to Cancun for a family wedding and a family vacation in Laconia this past summer. She also loved animals, especially her cats.

She is survived by her siblings; Maureen St. Pierre and her husband Ronald, Patricia O’Leary, Mary O’Leary, Paul O’Leary and his wife Kelly, and Mark O’Leary; six nieces and nephews; Emily Durant and her husband Joseph, Matthew St. Pierre, Nicole Enos, Paul O’Leary Jr., and Christopher and Caitlyn Berns; as well as four great-nieces and -nephews; Cameron St. Pierre, Jacob Durant, Madelyn Sullivan and Caleb Enos.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date. Those who prefer may make donations to the Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., Marblehead, MA 01945, or to a charity of your choice. Directions and guest book at Solimine.com.