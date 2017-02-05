Jeanne M. Welch, 65

February 5, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Jeanne M. (Poulin) Welch, 65, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, with her loving family by her side. Jeanne was born on July 22, 1951, in Methuen, the daughter of the late Lionel Soucy and Sylviane (Bienvenue). She was raised in Nahant and educated in both Nahant and Lynn. She graduated from Lynn English High School. She received her associate’s degree in early childhood education from NSCC.

Jeanne was a loyal and hard working day care provider at Rainbow Day Care in Swampscott for many years. She had touched the lives of thousands of children over the years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved teaching kids how to swim in her backyard pool. She was well known for her legendary St. Patrick’s Day parties over the years. Her family and day care families meant the world to her. Jeanne will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Welch of Swampscott, her daughters; Keelyn Welch of Nahant, Dina Pass and her husband, Thomas of Swampscott and Katie Bowsfield and her husband, Eric of Arlington, her sister, Suzanne Heidebrecht of Swampscott, her brother, Edward Poulin and his wife, Gayle of Nahant, her grandson, Thomas Michael Pass and granddaughter, Kayla Jean Pass and her parents, Maurice and Sylviane (Bienvenue) Poulin of Nahant. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Leo. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.

Service information: Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, from 4–8 p.m. at CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, MA 01904. Her funeral will begin on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the funeral home at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott, MA 01907. Burial will follow in Swampscott Cemetery. Donations are requested to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923.