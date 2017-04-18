Jean Montess, 90

April 18, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Mrs. Jean (Douglas) Montess, 90 years, of Swampscott, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in a local nursing home. She had been living at her home in Swampscott independently until December of 2016.

Born in Saugus on Aug. 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Florace (Grant) Douglas. She was raised in Saugus and Lynn and had lived in Swampscott for most of her years.

Mrs. Montess was employed as a secretary for Liberty Mutual Insurance. In her early years, she enjoyed tap and hula dancing, ice skating, photography and filming home movies. Also, she was a talented artist in painting and drawing. Recently she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and Sudoku puzzles. She was an avid reader as well. Throughout her life she was devoted to her church, The Mother Mary and Jesus Christ. She loved to visit the Our Lady of LaSalette Shrine in Ipswich and the St. Therese Carmelite Chapel in Peabody. The Holy Rosary was her solace. Above all she loved her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan J. (Montess) Dunleavy and husband Justin (Judd); and her grandsons, Justin Dunleavy II, Ethan Dunleavy and Connor Dunleavy of Marblehead. She is also survived by her sisters, Beatrice Mills of Lynn, Florrie Allen of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Nancy Cox of North Andover and Marilyn Levesque of Lynn. She also leaves several beloved nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late June (Douglas) Patscheider, Harold and Joseph Douglas.

Service information: A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Memorial visitation will also be on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St., Lynn, from 9-10:30 a.m., prior to her memorial service. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.