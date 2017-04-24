Janet L. Guerette, 85

April 24, 2017

DANVERS — Janet L. (Bravos) Guerette, 85, died Sunday morning, April 23, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. She was the loving wife of Donald M. Guerette of Danvers, with whom she shared 21 years of marriage.

Born in Lynn on July 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Yolanda (Tortolini) Bravos. She was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn English High School.

Mrs. Guerette began her career at Jordan Marsh, was she worked as an executive secretary. She and her husband then owned and operated Plaza Lighting at Endicott Plaza in Danvers for more than 20 years.

A longtime Danvers resident, she was a communicant of Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church.

In addition to her husband, she leaves a daughter, Diane Guerette and her companion Robert Styczko of Salem and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Elaine Geist.

Service information: Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 9 a.m. in Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in C.R. LYONS & SONS Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet’s memory may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. LyonsFuneral.com.