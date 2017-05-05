James L. Alexander

May 5, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. — James L. “Jimmy” Alexander of Naples, Fla., formerly of Lynn and Edinburgh, Scotland, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, with his family and friends by his bedside. He was the loving husband of Helen C. (Neill) Alexander, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, the son of the late George and Isabella (Lees) Alexander, he resided in Edinburgh for most of his life before immigrating to the United States in 1970. He studied at the Edinburgh School of Building & Crafts and earned his Masters in Housepainting and Decorating. He also served as a Scots’ Guard with the British Army from 1958-1960. He was employed with General Electric for 26 years, before retiring in 1999 and moving to Naples, Fla. Jimmy was always the life of the party and brought laughter and good times to all who knew him.

He leaves behind his two daughters, Lynn Furey and her husband William and Lea Matayabas and her husband Michael, all of Lynn; two sisters, Mary D. Alexander and Janette D. Jones, both of Lynn. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Jamie Trombley of Hudson, N.H., Angela Furey, William Furey, Christopher Ford Jr., and Madison Matayabas, all of Lynn; and his two great-grandchildren, Alexis Trombley and Dante Trombley. He also leaves many nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved Scotts Terrier, Angus. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles and George Alexander.

His family would like to thank the staff at Barrington Terrace and Avow Hospice for their loving care and support.