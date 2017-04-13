April 13, 2017

SAUGUS — Mr. James K. Crotty, 62, died on Friday, April 7, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Winthrop, he was loving son of James and Helen (Hannon) Crotty of Saugus. He spent most of his life in Saugus and worked as a general contractor in the construction industry.

Mr. Crotty also leaves four beloved children, Marcus Crotty of Texas, Valorie Crotty of Washington, Ryan Elliott and his wife Gia of Saugus, Avery Crotty of Saugus; his cherished grandson Logan Crotty of Saugus; his dear sister Bonnie Ducott of Saugus and his nephew Douglas Ducott of Saugus.

Service information: Donations in his memory may be made to Leukemia Society of America, Mass. Chapter, 9 Erie Dr., Natick, MA 01760.

Services were private at the request of the family. Arrangements by BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, Saugus.