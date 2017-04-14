James K. Crotty, 62

April 14, 2017

SAUGUS — Mr. James K. Crotty, age 62, died on Friday, April 7 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Elliott.

Born in Winthrop, he was the loving son of James and Helen (Hannon) Crotty of Saugus. He spent most of his life in Saugus and worked as a general contractor in the construction industry.

Mr. Crotty also leaves four beloved children, Marcus Crotty of Texas, Valorie Crotty of Washington, Ryan Elliott and his wife Gia of Saugus, Avery Crotty of Saugus; his cherished grandson, Logan Crotty of Saugus; his dear sister, Bonnie Ducott of Saugus, and his nephew, Douglas Ducott of Saugus.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America, Mass. Chapter, 9 Erie Drive, Natick, MA 01760.

Service information: Services were private at the request of the family. Arrangements by BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, Saugus.