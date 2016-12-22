Irwin E. Bennett, 83

December 22, 2016

WATERTOWN, Tenn. — Mr. Irwin E. (Skip) Bennett of Watertown Tenn., formerly of Nahant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Dec. 20, at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was the loving husband of Vera Bennett, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Skip was born in Manchester N.H., son of the late Irwin E. and Leona (Hoyt) Bennett.

Skip worked as an iron worker for more than 40 years of his life. He traveled the country, enjoying the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved football, baseball and most importantly spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sister Virginia Kane of Nahant, and his children, Bart Bennett and his wife Paula, Bruce Bennett all of Nahant, Brenda Dwyer and her husband Robert of Lynn, Barry Bennett and his wife Lisa of Danvers, Obadiah Bennett and his wife Cynthia, and Jeremiah Bennett of Tennessee, and the former husband to Janice Bennett of Nahant, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and the uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Bret Bennett Sr., and the brother of the late Harry, Robert and Frank Bennett.

Services will be private at a later date.