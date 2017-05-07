Irene C. Nagle, 85

May 7, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Irene C. (Murphy) Nagle, 85, of Swampscott and formerly of Marblehead and Topsfield, passed away May 4, 2017, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. A loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, she’ll be missed by many.

Born in Everett, Irene was raised in Everett and Saugus and summered in Scituate as a child. A Salem State College graduate, she taught in the Everett Public Schools before starting her family. Along with her husband, William, she raised her family in Topsfield, where they resided for more than 25 years. Throughout her life Irene continued to impart life’s lessons and remained devoted to her faith.

Irene was the beloved wife of William A. Nagle. The couple shared more than 54 years of marriage. She was the mother of John W. of Randolph and Peter A. and his wife Lynn of Wakefield. She was predeceased by a son, Paul W. The daughter of the late George and Marguerite (Mulledy) Murphy, Irene was the sister of Rita (Frank) Madigan of Sandwich, George (Jacqueline) Murphy of Sarasota, Fla. and the late Mary Louise (Lawrence) Cronin.

Service information: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead on Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Our Lady Star of the Sea Cemetery, Marblehead. Visitation will be held at the EUSTIS AND CORNELL Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street Marblehead prior to Mass on Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To share a memory of Irene or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit Eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.