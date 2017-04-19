Ida Hughes, 90

April 19, 2017

Ida (Masci) Hughes, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday evening, April 17, 2017. She was the beloved wife of Richard T. Hughes, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.

Loving mother of Richard T. Hughes, Jr. of Chelmsford, Terence M. Hughes & his wife Susan of Peabody, and Kathleen E. Luongo & her husband Steven of Saugus. Dear sister of Domenic Masci of Saugus and the late Anthony, Annie, Theresa & Isola. Cherished grandmother, affectionately known as Mimi, of Jennifer, Elizabeth, Amanda, Christina, & four great-grandchildren. Adored by her beloved pet, Missy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Born in Salem on January 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Loreto Masci and Onesta (Mogliani) Masci. She was a graduate of Malden High School. Richard and Ida have resided in Saugus for over 50 years, where she was a homemaker as well as a bank teller for Saugus Federal Credit Union and an office manager for Prudential Insurance in Malden.

Ida was an avid reader, who loved poetry. She enjoyed cooking for her family and hosting holiday gatherings. Her greatest joys in life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Service information: Visiting hours will be on Friday, April 21 at the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home from 4–8 p.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Margaret’s Church, 431 Lincoln Avenue in Saugus, MA at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Stjude.org.