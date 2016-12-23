Howie ‘Zowie’ Colclough, 64

December 23, 2016

LYNN — Howard “Howie Zowie” Elwin Colclough Sr., of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Born in Lynn, Howard graduated from Swampscott High School with the Class of 1970. He was the son of the late Wilfred and Marcia (Bonner) Colclough.

He was the loving father of Howard E. Colclough Jr. and his wife Rachel of Lynn, the cherished grandfather of Jeremy and Amanda Vousboukis and Stephanie and Alyssa Colclough, all of Lynn; the dear brother of Gary Colclough and his wife Julie of Lynn, Kerry Colclough and his girlfriend Beverly of Revere, Ted Colclough and his girlfriend Mary of North Carolina and the late Scott Colclough; the former husband of Gingie Howard of Saugus and the uncle of several nieces and nephews.

Howard worked as a printer at Courier Digital Solutions. He was a musician and played with many Rock and Roll bands including Lapwing, Revolver, Nasty Rumor and most recently Plan B. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Service information: Arrangements are under the care of the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn. Burial of ashes in Swampscott Cemetery will be private. A memorial Celebration of Life is planned for the New Year’s weekend 2017. Please contact a family member for details. For more information and the online guestbook please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.