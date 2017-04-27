April 27, 2017

WALPOLE — Herbert Tobin, 81, of Walpole, entered into rest April 21, 2017. Herb was a pioneer in computer programming starting in 1957 and worked for Rocketdyne, MIT on the Apollo 13 moon landing, and the Foxboro Company for 30 years. He was active in the vintage car community. Beloved husband of the late Myrna “Miki” (Derby). Devoted father of Dan Tobin and his wife Meaghan Agnew, and Sharon Tobin Fishbein and her husband Matt Fishbein. Loving brother of the late Lester Tobin. Cherished grandfather of Isabelle and Magnolia.

Service information: Funeral services will be held Monday, May 1 at 12 p.m. at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at the home of Marcia Karp on Monday following interment, and at the home of Sharon Tobin Fishbein and Matt Fishbein on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies, wwwcjp.org, or the American Cancer Society, Acscan.org/states/massachusetts. For online condolences please visit Stanetskycanton.com.