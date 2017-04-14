Helen E. McCourt, 78

April 14, 2017

LYNN — Helen Elaine (Maciejewski) McCourt, 78, of Lynn, passed away with her family by her side. She fought strong against a brief illness: lung cancer.

Helen graduated from Lynn Classical Class of 1956. She began her career as a secretary for Kalikow and Kalikow. Helen then worked for local law firms in Lynn, transitioned to the State House in Boston and retired as administrative assistant to former Mayor Clancy of Lynn.

Helen was the beloved wife of Gerald McCourt of Lynn. They spent 60 years of marriage. They raised their three daughters in Lynn. Helen enjoyed many days with her girls at the Pollack Beach in Lynn. She made great interesting clothes for her girls, they were always so fashionable. Helen and Jerry had some amazing adventures in their younger years. Together they enjoyed mapping out their annual vacations which they covered almost half of the United States with their road trips. Their daily “rides” gave them a chance to reminisce about their heydays and they would make a pit stop to feed squirrels. They both enjoyed watching NASCAR races and Helen LOVED watching “The Walking Dead,” “Survivor” and “NCIS.”

Helen truly enjoyed spending time with her family. Every birthday party she made sure to get a picture of the cake! Helen attended many plays, concerts, dance recitals, graduations, and any sporting event her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in, regardless of the weather. Just recently she taught Olivia and Alijah how to knit, they made beautiful blankets together. She shared her Golabki recipe with only a few of her family members and Harmony makes them pretty close to her recipe. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Helen was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Maciejewski. She is survived by her husband, Gerald McCourt of Lynn; three daughters, Lorrie Dow of Lynn, Darlene O’Connell and her husband Edward of Marshfield and Jere McClory of Lynn; her sister, Marion Walzak of Lynnfield; and brother, Joseph Maciejewski and his wife Barbara of Florida. Helen also has nine grandchildren, Rebecca and her husband Otis Wallace, Ray and Harmony Dow of Lynn, Kevin, Erin, Candice and Corrine McClory of Lynn and Amanda and Lindsey O’Connell of Marshfield. She has seven great-grandchildren, Olivia and Alijah Wallace, Kaiser and Chase Bodden, Isabelle Sutson, Caleb McClory and Brandon McClory. Helen also has several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Service information: Helen will be greatly missed by her husband, family and friends. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 8 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lynn, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 8-10 a.m., prior to the funeral. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.