May 7, 2017

SALEM — Harry Ofilos, 74, of Salem, passed away peacefully at the Kaplan Family Hospice House on May 5, 2017, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Harry is survived by his wife Jeannine (Tache’) Ofilos; eldest son Jonathan Ofilos, his wife Michelle and their two children Julia and Ryan, all of Salem; his son Matthew Ofilos of Reston, Virginia; and daughter Alyssa (Ofilos) Sweeney and her husband Kevin of Salem. Additionally, Harry is survived by his brother Christy Ofilos and his wife Claire of Lynn, his sister Georgia Aucone and her husband Richard of Lynn, his sister-in-law Laura Ofilos of Jamaica Plain, his brother-in-law Kenneth Tache’ of Salem, many loving nieces and nephews, and his close friend and co-worker Carla (Petruccelli) Fay of Revere. Harry was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Stella Ofilos, his brother John Ofilos, and his close friend and father-in-law, Henry Tache’.

Harry was born in Lynn and is a graduate of Lynn Classical High School and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, where he earned his Doctorate of Pharmacy. He served two years in the Army as a Pharmacist and Specialist (E-5) at Ft. Jackson, S.C. during the Vietnam conflict. Upon his return to Massachusetts, he continued his calling as a pharmacist in Winthrop, where, in 1984, he purchased Brown’s Pharmacy, serving the community for 32 years, making many close friends and life-long customers. Harry was known as a selfless, compassionate man who would do anything for his family, friends, and customers. As an entrepreneur and healthcare provider, Harry was trusted throughout the community. Whether you were picking up your medication, or just in for a coffee and donut, you could be sure that Harry would be at Brown’s waiting to greet you.

Sidney Farber once proclaimed: “It has been said the purpose of life is to spend it on something that outlives you. No man finds his ultimate end in himself, but does so by sharing with others.” Harry’s legacy will live on for many years through all of those who were lucky enough to know him and use his life as the standard for compassion and generosity.

Service information: A visitation will be held on May 9, 2017, at the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street, Lynn, MA, from 4 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on May 10, 2017, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common St, Lynn, MA at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem.

Throughout the year there were many special individuals and charities that supported Harry and his family. Please consider donations to the Survivors by the Sea organization Survivorsbythesea.org or The Adult Brain Tumor Research Fund, c/o Patrick Wen M.D., Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses and caregivers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Beverly Hospital, the Kaplan Family Hospice House and the many home health aids who helped throughout the year. For directions and guestbook please visit Solimine.com.