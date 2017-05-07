Harold L. Clements, 83

May 7, 2017

NAHANT — Harold “Hal” L. Clements, 83, of Nahant died peacefully in his home overlooking Nahant Bay following a brief illness. The son of the late Mary Louise Clements and James A. Clements of Wilmington, Mass., Hal was a 1951 graduate of Wilmington High School. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Merrimack, N.H. and Boca Raton, Fla. He retired from the Hudson, N.H. US Postal Service in 2000.

Harold enjoyed skiing, boating, and was an avid golfer, but his greatest joy was spending time laughing and sharing his sense of humor and quick wit with family and friends. A master of one-liners, his frequent expressions ‘C’est la vie’ and ‘I get better looking every day’, will be remembered with a chuckle by all who loved him.

Harold was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Dorothy G. (Sharp) Clements of North Reading, Mass., and his wife of 12 years, Karen (name) Clements of Nashua, N.H.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Gaye (Forrester) Clements, his four daughters Cheryl A. Classon of Summerville, S.C., Lauren C. Giesecke of Manchester, N.H., Kathleen Lovell of Amesbury, Mass. and Kristine LeBlanc of Bangor, Maine, four grandchildren Jonathan Chin of Coloma, Calif., Abby Chin of Portsmouth, N.H., Molly Lovell of Md., and Hannah Kohlhofer of Bangor, Maine. He is also survived by his stepchildren Colleen Snell and Brian Snell, Diane Sheehan, Kathleen McGinn, Kristen Matthews, as well as several step grandchildren.

Service information: A Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Swampscott, Mass. on May 13 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 in appreciation for the care given to Hal.