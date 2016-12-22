George W. Stankiewicz, 69

December 22, 2016

PEABODY — George W. Stankiewicz “G”, 69, of Peabody, died unexpectedly on Monday at his home. He was the beloved husband of Pamela (Lord) Stankiewicz with whom he shared more than 46 years of marriage.

Born in Peabody, he was the son of the late William and Sarah (Conway) Stankiewicz. He was a life long resident of Peabody and a graduate of Peabody High School, Class of 1965. He later attended Salem State College and received his BA in geography.

George, or “G” as he was called, was a veteran of the Vietnam War who served as a helicopter flight engineer in the Army and was the recipient of two Bronze Service Stars before he was honorably discharged in January of 1968.

George was employed for more than 37 years at General Electric in Lynn as an aircraft mechanic for jet engines before retiring a few years ago. He had received his A&P license and pilot license as well.

George loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Danvers Polish Club and the Peabody Elks. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed spending his time at his home in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his two sons, Chris and David Stankiewicz, both of Peabody, his daughters, Stephani and her husband Tom Bryte and Rachel Stankiewicz, all of Peabody, his sisters, Betty Gallant of Peabody and Connie Richards of Laconia, N.H., his brother Kevin Stankiewicz and his wife Rosemary of Peabody, his brother in-law Jeff Lord and his wife Ethel of Panama City, Fla., brother-in-law Robert Lord and his wife Cathy of Peabody, and is also survived by his five beloved grandchildren, Logan, Lyla, Gwendolyn, Tanner, and Avery and several nieces and nephews.

Service information: Following cremation, his visitation will be held on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the CONWAY, CAHILL-BRODEUR Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church, Lynn St., Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial services will be private. For directions and on-line obituary, visit Ccbfuneral.com.