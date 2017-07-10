George F. Stanley, 88

July 10, 2017

LYNN — Mr. George Fred Stanley, age 88, of Lynn, died Sunday, July 9, 2017. Beloved husband of the late H. Rae Stanley for 56 years. Loving father of Michael Stanley and his wife Joanne of Lynn, Anne-Marie Stanley of Lynn and Thomas Stanley and his wife Laurie of Medford. Cherished grandfather of Mark, David and Nicole Stanley of Lynn, Julia, Emily and Samantha Stanley of Medford. Great-grandfather of Allison and Andrea Stanley of Lynn. Dear brother of Dorothy Fraser, Rosalie Delorey and her husband Richard, all of Peabody and the late Hazel Spinale, Walter Stanley, Irene Cotraro, Pauline Doten, Edward Stanley, Lester Stanley and Robert Fraser. Fred was also the proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Fred was born in Danvers, the son of the late George and Yvonne (Charest) Stanley.

He lived in Lynn for many years and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He worked at numerous jobs but was most proud to have worked at the General Electric Gear Plant in Lynn from where he retired in 1993.

Service information: His funeral will be held from the SOLIMINE LANDERGAN & RICHARDSON Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte.129) Lynn on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church 8 South Common St., Lynn. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Fred’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.