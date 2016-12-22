Frank R. Iacono, 63

December 22, 2016

LYNN — Frank R. Iacono, age 63, of Lynn, died Monday at his home following a brief illness. A lifelong Lynn resident, he was the son of the late James and Lucia (LaMacchia) Iacono. He was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1970, and had also attended Broadcasting School in Boston.

Frank had worked as an office manager for the Department of Defense in Boston for 32 years. He was also a member of the Lynn Auxiliary Police. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Santa Famiglia Lodge #2834, Lynn, as well as the Massachusetts Rifle Association in Woburn. He was a former altar boy at Holy Family Church in Lynn. Frank loved to write and read, and he loved his community. He was a man of great Christian faith.

He was the loving companion of Donna Ruocco of Peabody for four years, and the younger brother of Donna (Iacono) Crowley and her husband Richard of Rehoboth. He also leaves his aunts; Nina Iacono of Danvers and Maria LaMacchia of Lynn; his uncle Domenic Civiello of Lynn, and many cousins, locally and in Italy, as well as many friends around the world. He will also be missed by his cat Snowflakes.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), Lynn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Those who prefer may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guest book at Solimine.com.