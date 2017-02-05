Francesca Gallo, 87

February 5, 2017

LYNN — Mrs. Francesca (Capano) Gallo, 87, of Danvers, formerly of Salem and Lynn, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Francesca was the beloved wife of the late Pietro Gallo, to whom she was married for 48 years.

Born in Cardinale, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Vittoria (Chiera) Capano. She came to the U.S. in 1971 and resided in Lynn until moving to Salem in 1988. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was an avid gardener and cook. She loved to crochet and taught many children from Salem the craft. She worked for many years at Lynn and Union Hospitals.

Francesca was the loving mother of Vittoria Foti of Billerica and her late husband Robert, Rosetta O’Grady and her husband, Francis of Saugus, the late Maria Alexander and her husband, John of Salem, Nicholas Gallo and his wife, Concetta of Georgetown, Grace Tucker and her husband, John of Wenham, and Rita Gallo of Danvers; the cherished grandmother of Christopher Foti and his wife, Stacey, Jamie Foti and his wife Robyn, Jimmy O’Grady and his wife, Nellie, Matt O’Grady his fiancé, Nicole, Jason Alexander and his wife, Alyssa, Sean Alexander and his wife, Breanna, Jay and Ashley Tucker; the great-grandmother of Amelia, Cooper, Atia and Livia Foti and AnaBella and Sophia Alexander; the dear sister of Vittorio Capano of Nahant; and the aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Service information: Francesca’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. from the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at St. Pius V Church, 215 Maple St., Lynn. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Francesca’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association MA Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472 or via www.alz.com. For the online guestbook please visit Cuffemcginn.com.