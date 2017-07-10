Obituaries

Frances T. Crowley, 67

July 10, 2017

NEWELL, W.Va. Frances “Fran” T. Crowley, 67, of Newell, W. Va., formerly of Lynn, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Valley Hospice Care Center in Steubenville, Ohio following a lengthy illness.

Born March 14, 1950, in Lynn, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Eva (Dainys) Quinn.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Krista Q. Rydgren.

Fran was a 1967 graduate of Lynn English High School and she later received her associate’s degree at North Shore Community College.

She was a very dedicated and hard worker. For many years, she worked at Oakum Bay in MarbleHead, before continuing her career at Bridgwell and as a paraprofessional in the Lynn Public Schools.  

She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, gardening and her family especially loved her home cooking. Fran was a frequent blood and platelet donor. We will never know how many people she helped through her donations. She also sponsored a child in India through the Christian Children’s Fund, and was a frequent donor to many local charities.

Fran leaves behind her son, Clark J. Crowley-Bunyard and his husband Andrew of Jamaica Plain; sister, Diane Briggs and her partner Ed “Catfish” Coplin of Newell, a very special aunt, Margaret “Peggy” Golas and many loved nieces and nephews.

Service information: A memorial service to celebrate Fran’s life will be held at the Arner Funeral Chapel in Chester on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. Her family invites friends to join them for a memorial visitation at the funeral prior to the services; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Fran’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/franescrowley.

 

tfaietaObituaries, , , , , , , ,