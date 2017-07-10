Frances T. Crowley, 67

July 10, 2017

NEWELL, W.Va. — Frances “Fran” T. Crowley, 67, of Newell, W. Va., formerly of Lynn, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Valley Hospice Care Center in Steubenville, Ohio following a lengthy illness.

Born March 14, 1950, in Lynn, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Eva (Dainys) Quinn.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Krista Q. Rydgren.

Fran was a 1967 graduate of Lynn English High School and she later received her associate’s degree at North Shore Community College.

She was a very dedicated and hard worker. For many years, she worked at Oakum Bay in MarbleHead, before continuing her career at Bridgwell and as a paraprofessional in the Lynn Public Schools.

She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, gardening and her family especially loved her home cooking. Fran was a frequent blood and platelet donor. We will never know how many people she helped through her donations. She also sponsored a child in India through the Christian Children’s Fund, and was a frequent donor to many local charities.

Fran leaves behind her son, Clark J. Crowley-Bunyard and his husband Andrew of Jamaica Plain; sister, Diane Briggs and her partner Ed “Catfish” Coplin of Newell, a very special aunt, Margaret “Peggy” Golas and many loved nieces and nephews.

Service information: A memorial service to celebrate Fran’s life will be held at the Arner Funeral Chapel in Chester on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. Her family invites friends to join them for a memorial visitation at the funeral prior to the services; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Fran’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/franescrowley.