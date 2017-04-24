Florence F. Dickey, 91

April 24, 2017

Mrs. Florence Elizabeth Ferguson Dickey, 91, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Westminster Health Care after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Mrs. Dickey was born in Charlotte, N.C. on August 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Richard Furman Ferguson and the late Ruth Chapman Ferguson. She grew up in Charlotte, N.C. and attended high school at St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, N.C. She graduated from Queens College in Charlotte, N.C. in 1947, with a degree in Religious Studies. Mrs. Dickey worked in Charleston, S.C. at an Episcopal Church for several years. She met her husband, Hugh B. Dickey, II in Charlotte, N.C. and they were married July 28, 1951. They were transferred with Dupont to Lynnfield, Mass. where they lived for 30 years. When they retired in 1986, they moved to Rock Hill, S.C. to be close to their grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dickey was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh B. Dickey, II and her brother, Richard Furman Ferguson, II.

Mrs. Dickey is survived by her sons, Dr. Hugh B. (Brad) Dickey, III and his wife, Cynthia Shaw Dickey of Rock Hill and Thomas Lee Dickey, II and his wife, Susan Mitchell of Lafayette, CO; her grandchildren, Caitlin Leigh Dickey of Breckenridge, CO, Stephen Braford Dickey of Charlotte, NC, Sarah Elaine Dickey of Rock Hill, and Sangya Rai Kathryn Dickey of Lafayette, CO.

Service information: A memorial service for Mrs. Dickey will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, April, 26, 2017, at GREENE Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, S.C. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Memorials may be made to Westminster Health & Rehab, 831 McDow Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Condolences may be made at Greenefuneralhome.net.