Eugene LeBlanc, 92

July 9, 2017

NAHANT — Eugene “E.J”, “Spike”, LeBlanc, age 92 of Nahant, died peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday July 5, 2017, at Union hospital with his children by his side. He was the husband of the late Mary T (Prior) LeBlanc with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Lynn, he was the son of Leondre and Zella (Saulnier) LeBlanc. He had lived in Nahant for the past 87 years. He was a proud World War II veteran serving his country in the US Navy, mostly in the South Pacific Theater, where he took part in the invasion of Okinawa, losing most of his Hearing in the process. He was a past building inspector for the town serving over 30 years. He was a self-employed carpenter and a skilled craftsman. Over the years he built over 50 homes and remodeled over 100 homes in Nahant. The townspeople in Nahant will remember him for his storytelling and Ironclad memory of all the happenings in Nahant over the past 87 years. He was always willing, after a bit of teasing, to help others with an open heart. His greatest passion in life was his family. His second passion was his love of the game of golf, where he was a former club champion in Nahant and runner-up twice. He played the game for over 80 years, teaching many people the sport, regretfully never capturing the elusive “hole in one.” He is survived by three children Robert LeBlanc and his wife Lisa, and their children Amy, Peter, and Julie, of Albany, N.Y. Thomas “Chuck” Leblanc of Nahant, Janet LeBlanc and her son Branden Pereira of Nahant, two brothers Francis LeBlanc of Redwood City, Calif., and Arthur LeBlanc of Saugus, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Leo “T-boy” LeBlanc and John LeBlanc and Dorothy Gheringhelli.

Service information: His Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St Thomas Aquinas Church in Nahant. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Memorial visitation in church prior to mass at 9 a.m. following committal Services the family will continue the celebration of his life at the Nahant Knights of Columbus 17 relay yard Nahant. Arrangements are under the direction of the SOLIMINE Funeral Home 67 Ocean Street(Rte.1A), Lynn. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.