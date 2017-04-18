Eugene C. Hally, 81

April 18, 2017

Eugene Charles Hally, 81, escaped from this world on March 25, exactly 56 years after his mother.

Gene was born and raised in Lynn to George F. and Rose M. (Kiernan) Hally. He graduated from Lynn English High School, Class of 1953.

After high school, he spent six years in the Army. He then worked at General Electric Co. for 30 years, retiring as a unit manager.

Gene spent the rest of his life in Sebastian, Fla., with his wife, Lillian (Trefry) (Dbjornholm) Hally. Besides his wife, he leaves three step-children, Peter, David and Karen; a brother, Russ Hally of Lynn; one nephew, Scott Hally, and two nieces, Kristin Lannon and Colleen Cole. He was also the brother-in-law of the late Susan (Stepper) Hally.