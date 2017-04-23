Esther Agganis, 92

April 23, 2017

LYNN — Esther (Skopeletes) Agganis, 92, of Lynn, died peacefully on Thursday April 20, 2017, at the Stuart F. Myer Hospice House, Palm Coast, Florida, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Louis T. Agganis, with whom she had shared 60 years of marriage.

Esther was a lifetime resident of Lynn and a graduate of Lynn Classical High School.

She had worked for over 21 years as a tool crib attendant at the GE Riverworks Plant, Lynn. She had also worked as a waitress at the family’s restaurant, the former Agganis Restaurant on Union Street in Lynn. Esther was a member of St George Greek Orthodox Church and of St George’s Philoptochos Society. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, playing Bingo, playing cards, and vacationing in Florida.

She is survived by three children; Joyce Agganis, of Lynn, Thomas Agganis and his wife Giselle, of Danvers, and Charles Agganis and his wife Laurene, of Connecticut, three grandchildren; Brian Agganis, Stacey DePalma, and Chelsea Bioren, two great grandchildren; Luca and Mila DePalma, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Delma Mamos, Rick, Jimmy, and Arthur Kefalas.

Service information: Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home 426 Broadway (RTE129), Lynn, followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.