Ellen R. Hughes, 75

January 3, 2017

PEABODY — Ellen R. (Gibbons) Hughes, age 75, of Peabody, formerly of Salem and Swampscott, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Continuing Care at Brooksby Village, after a brief illness.

Daughter of the late John and Mary (Coogan) Gibbons, sister of Shelagh Gibbons-Ichimura of Seattle, Wash., Maureen Bellante of Swampscott and Laurence Gibbons of North Carolina; aunt of eight nieces and nephews and eight grandnieces and nephews.

Service information: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Route 1A), Lynn, on Saturday, January 7, 2017, followed by burial in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorial vising hours Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 4-8 p.m. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square, Salem. Complete obituary, directions and guest book at Solimine.com.