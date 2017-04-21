Eleanor F. Jones, 87

April 21, 2017

LYNN — Eleanor F. “Sissy” (Flamer) Harris Jones, 87, of Salem, formerly of Lynn, passed away on Wednesday, April 19.

Born in Lynn on Nov. 30, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Eleanor (Gaines) Flamer. Sissy was the beloved wife of the late Robert Jones; the loving mother of Sydney Harris III and his wife Susan of Florida, Richard Harris and his wife Mariann of Saugus, Karen Harris Fox of Salem, and the late Cheryl Harris; the cherished grandmother of Sydney Harris IV of Connecticut, Richard Harris Jr. of Lynn, Eric Harris and his fiancé Emily of Arizona, Branden Harris and his fiancé Nicole of Saugus, Eric Jones, and Cody Fox, all of Michigan; the great-grandmother of Julian Jones of Michigan and Jayden Harris of Saugus; the adored Godmother of Pamela Latimer Burton of Lynn; the dear sister of Charles Flamer of California, the late Robert Flamer, the late Evan Flamer and his late wife Althea, and the late Richard Flamer and his wife and Sissy’s surviving sister-in-law, Arlene Flamer of Washington; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was raised and educated in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School with the Class of 1947 and also attended Boston University. Sissy raised her family in Lynn and worked for the Lynn Community Health and Counseling Center until she moved to California in 1980. She worked at the Los Angeles School Department before retiring to Reno, Nev., in 1992. She also lived with her daughter Karen in Michigan before returning to Lynn in 1996. An avid reader and bowler, she was a den mother to the Lynn Pack 110 Cub Scouts. She received numerous awards from the L.A. School Department and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas while living in L.A. She hit the jackpot while living in Reno. Sissy loved spending time with her entire family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service information: A memorial service will be held at a later date and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn 781-599-3901. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor’s memory may be made to The Lupus Foundation New England, 40 Speen St. #101, Framingham, MA 01701 or via www.lupusne.org. For the online guestbook please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.