Elda Major, 97

April 17, 2017

MARBLEHEAD — Elda (LeBlanc) Major, wife of the late Charles Major and the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Virginia (Richard) LeBlanc, of Marblehead, passed away on Easter morning, April 16, 2017. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and the eldest of 13 children. Elda was born on May 20, 1920, in the French Canadian farm village of Ste. Anne de Kent, New Brunswick, Canada. She lived a very long life and was very devoted to her Catholic faith. The last several years of her life were spent at the Lafayette Nursing Home in Marblehead, where she enjoyed the daily company of her sisters and other family members. Her kind, friendly personality will be missed by many. She developed an artistic ability in her 90s to replace her amazing cooking skills. Her fondest memories were of growing up in Canada with her beloved family and being the “second mother” to her many younger siblings. Elda came to the United States in her mid-30s with her nursing training and worked many private home cases. She met her husband, Charles, and was married for 30 years. They lived in Revere and Lynn while they were raising their children. She was a communicant of St. Jean the Baptiste and St. Mary’s churches of Lynn.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeannette (Major) Savage of Amesbur, a son, Charles Major, of Middleboro, two grandchildren, James Savage, III of Manchester, N.H., Erica Savage of Windham, Maine. Also leaving to cherish her memory are her three sisters, Jeanne Jordan of Marblehead, Bernadette Oak of Lynn, Marie Black of Beverly, and a brother, Alcide LeBlanc of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Her former son-in-law, James R. Savage, Jr. of Hunt Valley, Maryland, a host of nieces, nephews and a devoted family friend, Karl J. Peters of Plaistow, N.H. She was the sister of the late Albon, Leonard, Ernest, Emile, Richard, Alyre, and Lea.

Service information: Private Services will be held at the PARKER Funeral Home and a Mass open to the public will be at St. Mary’s Church, South Common Street, Lynn, MA, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.