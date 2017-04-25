Eileen L. Hellmuth, 86

April 25, 2017

LYNN — Mrs. Eileen L. (Scheffler) Hellmuth, 86 years, of Lynn, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in the Lahey Medical Center, Peabody. She is the wife of Mr. Norman Hellmuth.

She was born in Englewood, N.J., the daughter of the late William and Mollie (Dwyer) Scheffler. She was raised in New Jersey and was a graduate of St. Cecelia’s Grammar School and was a graduate of Englewood High School. She has lived here since 1953.

Mrs. Hellmuth was a communicant of St. Pius V Church in Lynn and very active in church. She belonged to many prayer groups at church. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and Boy Scout Den Mother. She was an avid fan of Little League Baseball. She belonged to the YMCA and many area bowling leagues. She enjoyed knitting and sewing.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her two sons, William “Bill” Hellmuth of Gloucester, Michael Hellmuth of Lynn; her daughter, Bonnie H. Golding of Greenville, S.C.; her grandchildren, Kristen Hellmuth of Hyannis, Heidi Hellmuth of Oakland, Calif., Mackenzie Golding of Greenville, S.C., Savannah Cloonan of Greenville, S.C., Meghan Webber of Indiana, Robin Webber of Dedham, Dane Webber of Los Angeles, Calif., Christine Webber of Dedham. She also leaves four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late William Scheffler.

Service information: Mrs. Hellmuth’s funeral will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Pius V Church at 11 a.m. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.