July 11, 2017

WESTON — Edythe Shamroth, 102, of Weston, formerly of Danvers and Bal Harbour, Fla., passed away, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, peacefully at her home, Maplewood at Weston, surrounded by her loving family.

Edythe was married for 60 years to her late beloved husband, Josiah A. Shamroth, former founder and president of Northeastern Envelope Mfg. Corp. Born in 1914, she was the loving daughter of the late Rose and Harry Katz of Beverly, sister of the late Sidney Katz, Saul Katz, and Helen Arrington. She was the sister-in-law of Gloria Katz, a current resident of Pompano Beach, Fla. She is survived by her devoted children: daughter, Carolyn Shamroth Kroll and her husband Arnold J. Kroll, M.D.; son, Robert Shamroth and his wife Dodds Shamroth. She was an influential role model for her four beautiful granddaughters and their spouses, Cindy Kroll, Debra Kroll-Mandel, M.D. and Alex Mandel, Jill and Scott Reiff, Lori Shamroth and her fiancé Avi Kogan. Edythe also took pleasure in her four great grandchildren, Joshua and Samuel Mandel, Logan and Brooke Reiff. She is survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family is forever grateful for her kind and loyal caregivers, Dvorah Abrams, Sara Levy, Malca Levy, Susan Green, and her hospice staff.

Edythe had a passion for dancing. She “danced her way through life,” as noted on the Today show, when she turned 100. Edythe always knew how to have fun, and she learned to ride a horse at the age of 55!

Edythe was admired for her positive attitude, her sparkling smile and personality, her kindness, generosity, and her “joie de vivre.” She taught her children and grandchildren to give of themselves to society, and this is exactly what she did. She was a leader in the North Shore community. Edythe was chosen by the Lynn Daily Item in 1961 as “Jewish Woman of the Year.” She was past-president of Lynn Hadassah and Hadassah “Woman of the Year.” Her passion for Hadassah continued throughout her life. She received a Hadassah “Love of a Lifetime” award from the Wellesley-Weston Chapter of Hadassah in 2008. She and her late husband, Josiah, were distinguished members of Hadassah’s Circle of Founders. Many of their contributions were to the Department of Ophthalmology at Hadassah Hospital. They also were philanthropists in many charities, including Congregation Shirat Hayam (formerly Temple Beth El) in Swampscott and Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley.

Gracious and elegant Edythe will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Service information: Funeral services will be held at STANETSKY-HYMANSON Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery-Beth El Section, Lowell Street, Peabody. Memorial observances will be held at the home of Carolyn and Arnold Kroll Friday, July 14 from 2-8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday evening from 6-9 p.m. Donations in Edythe Shamroth’s memory may be made to Hadassah Hospital Department of Ophthalmology, Retina Research, Hadassah Northeast, 1320 Center St. #205, Newton Center, MA 02459 or Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley, MA 02481, Cantor’s Discretionary Fund or Rabbi Fund. For the online guestbook, please visit Stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.