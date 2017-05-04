Edward A. Barlow, 80

May 4, 2017

LYNN — Edward A. “Butch” Barlow, 80, of Lynn, died on Saturday April 29, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of the late Olympia (Ciampa) Barlow.

A lifelong resident of Lynn, he was the son of the late Jennie (Rubinowski) Barlow.

Butch had worked as a machinist for Polaroid in Waltham.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Gannon in Lynn, where he was a longtime member, and at other top courses throughout the country when he traveled with his wife. He was a member of AOH Division 10, Lynn, He was a boxing fan and had met Muhammed Ali at Sacred Heart School in Lynn. He enjoyed karaoke and singing Bobby Darin songs. Butch had devoted many hours to fundraise for the Stephen O’Grady Foundation.

He is survived by a son Scott A. Barlow, of Lynn, a brother James Barlow, of Fla., the children of his late longtime companion Theresa O’Grady, Beth and Paul O’Grady, of Salem, the late Stephen O’Grady, his nieces and nephews; James, Timmy, Jeffrey Barlow, Tina Barlow Watts, Stacey Barlow, and the late Edward Barlow, as well as many friends. He was also the brother of the late Arthur Barlow, and the brother-in-law of the late Sandy Barlow.

Service information: His Funeral will be held on Monday at 12 p.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home 426 Broadway (RTE129), Lynn. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation on Monday prior to the service from 9-12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephen M. O’Grady Foundation c/o Beth O’Grady 27 Williams St. Salem, MA 01970, or The MA General Cancer Center Endicott St. Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.