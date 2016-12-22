Edith T. McLaughlin, 87

December 22, 2016

SAUGUS — Mrs. Edith T. (Hubbard) McLaughlin, age 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Wingate Nursing Home in Reading surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Francis J. McLaughlin.

Born in Chelsea, Edith was the daughter of the late Leslie and Edith (McCabe) Hubbard. Edith was a retired branch manager of the former Saugus Bank & Trust in Saugus Center. She was a resident of Saugus for over 70 years.

She leaves her son Kevin McLaughlin and his wife Susan Ryan; four daughters, Susan Gleason and her husband Paul, Maureen Martin, Karen Riley and her husband Stephen, Kathleen Mancinelli and her husband Joseph. She was also the beloved mother of the late Francis J. McLaughlin Jr. She also leaves one brother Leslie Hubbard and his wife Joann, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and was the loving grandmother of the late Erin Soper. Edith was predeceased by her two sisters, Pauline Johnson and Joan Gamber.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Monday from 2–6 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m.

Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences, BisbeePorcella.com.