February 3, 2017

PEABODY — Earl W. Damon, 85, of Peabody and formerly of Lynn, died Thursday at the Salem Hospital following a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Patricia (Lowe) Damon.

Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late James and Freda (Stevens) Damon. He was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1947. He has lived in Peabody for the past 54 years.

Earl was a veteran of the Korean War who served with the United States Army for two years before his honorable discharge in 1954. Following the war, Earl was employed for the Salem News as a printer/composer for more than 40 years before retiring in 1996.

Earl is survived by his son, William Damon of Peabody; his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Barry Lightbown of Bartlett, N.H., and is also survived by his four grandchildren, Kelly and Kim Lightbown, and Jennifer and Scott Damon, and also by his great granddaughter, Keira Holland.

Service information: Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the CONWAY, CAHILL-BRODEUR Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial services will be private. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.