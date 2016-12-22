E. Dianne Gelenian, 83

December 22, 2016

NEW HOPE, Pa. — E. Dianne Gelenian, of Buckingham Springs, New Hope, Pa., passed away on Dec. 15, 2016. She was 83 years old.

She was born in Lynn on July 6, 1933, to the late Roland and Eleanor Jacobs. Dianne grew up in Lynn, graduating from Lynn English High School. She married the love of her life, Melvin F. Welch, and moved to Vacaville, Calif., (Travis AFB), while Mel served in the Air Force. They later settled in Danvers to raise their growing family. For the last 20 years, she has lived in New Hope, Pa., with her beloved Stanley “Stash” Tymusczuk.

Dianne was the wife of the late Melvin F. Welch and mother of Lori Famigliette (Gary), Leah Bontos, Cory Welch (Wendy), Holly Naughton (John) and the late Scott Welch.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole, Sara and Jonathan Welch, Nick, Garrett and Francesca Famigliette, Brittany and Brandon Welch, Jack, Kylie, Harrison and Emma Naughton, and the late Wesley Famigliette; great-grandmother of Andrew, Christopher and Millie; sister of Elaine McClain and the late Edwin Jacobs.

Service informaation: Family and friends are invited to DIANNE’S Funeral Service, 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers, MA. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Migraine Foundation (www.americanmigrainefoundation.org) or the American Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org/donate) would be appreciated.

