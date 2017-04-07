Dorothy Mulcahy, 61

April 7, 2017

LYNN — Dorothy (Toomey) Mulcahy, age 61, of Lynn, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017. She was the wife of the late Curtis G. Mulcahy.

Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Lyons) Toomey. She lived most of her life in Lynn.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, planning parties, cooking and camping. Her favorite destination was the Harold Parker State Forest in Andover.

She is survived by her children, Gordon Laro of Georgia, Patricia Harper and her husband Mike of New Hampshire, Florence Soden and her husband Robert of Lynn, Curtis Mulcahy and his wife Angela of Lynn, Christopher Mulcahy of Lynn and Kellene Mulcahy of Lynn; siblings Mary and Phil Gay of New Hampshire, Patricia Tyler of New Hampshire, Walter and Yvonne Toomey of Lowell, James Toomey of Lynn, Joseph Toomey of Lynn; grandchildren Christopher Gonsalves, Kimberlee Gonsalves-Laro, Philip Harper, Kyle Harper, Madison Harper, Emma Harper, Tiana Hudson, Arianna Soden and Daenerys Mulcahy, great-grandchildren Dakota Hudson-Borden and Hunter Harper, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John, William and Edward Toomey and Debra Martin.

Service information: Dorothy’s funeral will be from the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Union Street, Lynn, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 p.m.