Dorothy Coates, 57

April 17, 2017

Dorothy “Dotty” Coates, age 57, passed away April 14, 2017, after a brief stay at Union Hospital. She was the longtime companion of Dennis McKee with whom she shared many loving years. Born in Boston, Dotty was the daughter of the late Phil and Carol Ragusa.

She was a graduate of Lynn Vocational High School and was employed in various electronic jobs, and was also a caretaker for the elderly and disabled. Dotty was a caring, sharing, and loving mother and grandmother, a friend with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. She loved disco music, watching Law and Order on TV, and as an excellent cook, thanks to her parents, her culinary endeavors were enjoyed by family and friends alike.

She was a doting grandmother blessed with four grandchildren who she loved and adored; Dylan, Jaylin, Julianna and Hailee. She is also survived by her daughter, Jessica Coates and son Christopher Coates of Cambridge; brothers Phil Ragusa of Lynn, Anthony Ragusa and his wife Wendy of Peabody, and Mark Ragusa and his significant other Karen of Gloucester; sisters Cheryl Church of Beverly, Caroline Merrill and her husband John of Boxford, and Valerie Smith and her husband Dave of Kennebunkport, Maine, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Service information: Her visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, 2202 N. Westshire Blvd., Suite 455, Tampa, FL 33607. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.