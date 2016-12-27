Dorothy A. Murphy, 84

December 27, 2016

LYNN — Dorothy A. “Sis” (Ferguson) Murphy, age 84, of Lynn, died peacefully on Sunday with her family at her side at the Abbott House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Arthur J. Murphy Jr.

Born and raised in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel (Burns) Ferguson. She was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, and as a teenager she was named “Miss Barry Park.” A homemaker, she enjoyed spending time on Plum Island with her family.

She is survived by her four children, Donna Murphy Harriman and her husband Raymond of Lynn, Arthur Murphy III and his wife Lisa of Danvers, Patricia Murphy Ford of New Hampshire and Mabel Murphy Hardy of Lynn; her sister, Eleanor Nolan of New York; her brother, Paul Ferguson of Haverhill, as well as 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Ronald Murphy and sister of the late Raymond “Brud” Ferguson.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 12 p.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the funeral. Those who prefer may make donations to the Abbott House Patient Activities Fund, 28 Essex St., Lynn, MA 01902. Directions and guest book at Solimine.com.