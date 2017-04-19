April 19, 2017

SAUGUS — Mr. Donnell M. Howard, 75, died on Saturday, April 15 at his home in Saugus. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline Powers with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

Born in Malden, he was the son of the late Stanley and Clare (Mathews) Howard. He worked as a machinist at General Electric for 25 years and then worked at the Saugus Senior Center for 10 years. His passions were spending time with his family and going up to the New Hampshire camp with a nice cigar.

In addition to his wife, Donnell leaves his daughter Julie Brickley and her husband Arthur; two sons, Christopher Howard and his wife Renee, David Howard and his wife Lisa; six grandchildren, Christian, Ashlyn, Gretchen, Declan, Emma, and Michael. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Howard and brother-in-law William Powers.

Service information: Donations in his memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Ctr., 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215 or Joslin.org.

Services are private at the request of the family. For condolences BisbeePorcella.com.