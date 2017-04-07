Donna M. Channell, 76

April 7, 2017

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Donna Marie Channell, 76, of Manchester, N.H., died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center following a period of declining health.

She was born Sept. 5, 1940 in Lynn, where she was raised by Thomas and Julia (Conaboy) Gormley. She was wife the late Byron Channell, to whom she was married for 47 years.

Donna was a graduate of Lynn English High School. She went on to work as a machinist at the General Electric Plant in Lynn, where she built gyroscopes.

As a vibrant and adventurous youth, Donna enjoyed racing stock cars. She also enjoyed crafting, especially needlepoint, ceramics, sewing and knitting.

Donna leaves behind her son, Frederick Channell and his wife Mary of Corning, N.Y.; her son-in-law, John “Jack” Boyle of Hooksett, N.H.; her grandchildren, Paul and Helen Channell; step grandchildren, Michelle Pierce and J.D. Zimmer; as well as many extended family members and friends. In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by her daughter, Jennifer Boyle in 2013 as well as infant sons Brian and Paul.

Service Information: She will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in Donna’s memory to the charity of your choice.

Assisting with arrangements is PHANEUF Funeral Homes & Crematorium. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.phaneuf.net.