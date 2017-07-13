Donna L. Keaney, 72

July 13, 2017

LYNN — Mrs. Donna L. (Miller) Keaney, age 72, of Lynn, died at her home on Thursday after a brief illness. She was the wife of Edward F. Keaney, Jr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.

Born and raised in Lynn, she was the daughter of Claire (Murphy) Bissell of Lynn and of the late Charles Miller, and graduated from Lynn English High School.

Donna worked for the City of Lynn for several years and retired 10 years ago.

She loved taking rides, especially to Crystal Pond to see the swan.

She was the mother of the late Lee Ann Benson, the mother of Daniel Benson and his wife Jamie of Peabody and Darcey Barnard and her husband David of Lynn, the grandmother of Chelsie, Trevor and Jacqueline Benson, and Paige and David Barnard, and the great-grandmother of Jayden Young. She was also the sister of the late Sandra Nappi.

Service information: Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn, followed by burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours on Sunday 2-5 p.m. For online guestbook please visit Cuffemcginn.com.