April 10, 2017

Daniel G. Lannon, 59, of Stamford, CT, beloved husband of Cindy Lannon, died unexpectedly on the afternoon of April 5, 2017.

Dan was born November 23, 1957 in Lynn, Massachusetts, then lived in Chicago and Boston before settling in Connecticut and ultimately Shippan. He attended and supported his beloved Bowdoin College in Maine before later receiving his MBA from Columbia University in New York. He worked at IBM and various technology startups for over 30 years and was currently self-employed as an investment manager. Dan was an avid traveler, devoted husband, father, and friend.

In addition to his loving wife of 32 years, he is survived by his daughters Katherine and Jennifer Lannon; his brothers, John and Thomas Lannon; their wives; his wife’s family; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, John and Katherine “Kay” Lannon.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, April 11th from 4PM to 8PM at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave, in Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 12th at 10AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 1200 Shippan Ave, in Stamford, CT. Interment will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place, in Stamford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the: American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or https://donatenow.heart.org/ .

The family would also like to thank the dedicated First Responders of the Shippan Fire Department for all their incredible efforts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.