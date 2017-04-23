Cynthia D. White

April 23, 2017

Cynthia Devlin White passed away on April 18, 2017, in Vermont, surrounded by her close family.

Cyndy lived most of her life on the North Shore of Boston, first in Swampscott and later in North Andover and Danvers.

She spent the last several years in Shelburne, Vt. She graduated from Swampscott High School in 1974, and later graduated from the Butera School of Art in Boston. She used her artistic and creative ability while working as a graphic artist for Verizon.

Cyndy was a bright and active person who greatly enjoyed outdoor sports in the White Mountains and Lakes Region of New Hampshire. She was an excellent swimmer and became an expert skier. She later became an accomplished equestrian, competed in cross-country jumping events, and at her best Cyndy placed ahead of a well-known Olympic equestrian at a local event.

She is survived by her husband Lawrence J. White of Shelburne, Vt., her mother Margaret Stickel Devlin and brother Mark Devlin, both of Lebanon, N.H., as well as many cousins of the Connaughton, Rigby, Johnson, and Casey families of the North Shore. Cyndy was a kind and generous person who showed exceptional courage and dignity in the face of adversity. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), Lynn. Burial will be in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.