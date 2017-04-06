April 6, 2017

HOOKSETT — Cleo W. Hollingsworth Olson, 84, of Hooksett, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Myrtle (Brannen) Newell.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Cleo’s family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with her many grand, great-, and great-great-grandchildren. A classy woman, Cleo enjoyed dressing up and donning fashion jewelry. Dancing was one of her greatest passions. Cleo found great comfort and companionship in her Shih Tzu dogs throughout the years. In her spare time, Cleo enjoyed playing Hearts and cribbage with her dear friends. Cleo will be best remembered for her kind heart and dedication to family.

Cleo is survived by her three daughters Marsha Greenwood and husband Bill of Londonderry, Barbara Bamberg and husband Kurt of Derry, and Heidi Miller and husband Michael of Hooksett; two sons, Thomas Atwood and wife Lynn of Alton, and Gary Atwood and wife Denise of Salisbury, Md.; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; dear nieces and honorary daughter, Yvonne Rodenhiser of Haverhill; two brothers, Roger Newell and Lawrence Newell, both of Nova Scotia; her niece, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Cleo was predeceased by her husband, Donald Hollingsworth; two sisters, Gloria Hipson and Carol Nickerson; and brother, Clarence “Buddy” Newell.

Service information: Her visitation will be held in the PHANEUF Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Sunday, April 9, from 2-5 p.m. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 9 a.m. Committal to follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, East Broadway, Derry. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Cleo’s memory to the Community hospice house, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054 or The Moore Center, 195 McGregor St., Manchester, NH 03102. To view Cleo’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit Phaneuf.net.