April 19, 2017

OKLAHOMA — Mr. Charles J. Lyons, Jr., 65 years of Asher, Okla. and formerly of Swampscott, died on Sunday, April 16 in St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma City, after a brief illness. He is the husband of Mrs. Gemma L (Burgess) Lyons. He was born in Winchester, the son of the late Charles J Lyons, Sr. and the late Helen C. Lyons. He was raised in Arlington. Charlie was a graduate of Arlington High School where he was a standout multi-sport athlete. He also was a graduate of Norwich University, class of ’75, receiving his degree in Business and Education.

Charlie continued his love for sports throughout college, reaching the professional level for a brief time in baseball.

Longtime resident of Swampscott, raising three boys with his former wife Wendy Williams (Lyons). His love for sports, people, and fun was prevalent during his 26 years in Swampscott. Staying active in many facets of Swampscott youth sports, boating, and local clubs. He then moved to Framingham and eventually settled in Asher, Okla., where he has resided for the past several years.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his three sons Sean Lyons and his wife Stephanie of Gilbert, Ariz., Patrick Lyons and his wife Claudia of Swampscott, Timothy Lyons and his wife Emily of Salem, his grandchildren Sofia Lyons, John Roger Lyons , Maeve Lyons, Louisa Lyons, Jonathan Avila, Christopher Canty, and the late Caleb P. Lyons. He also leaves his sister Mary Lyons of Tewksbury, brother James Lyons and his wife Margaret and their three children, Brittany, Kevin and Callie of Tewksbury, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Service information: Immediate services will be held at the Asher, OK on Saturday, April 22, at 3 p.m. Additional memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.