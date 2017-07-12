Charles J. Hoen, 90

July 12, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Mr. Charles J. “Senator Redbird” Hoen, 90 years formerly of Swampscott, died Tuesday July 11, 2017 in a local nursing home after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Mary F. (O’Loughlin) Hoen. He was born in Lynn, the son of the late Charles G. and Evelyn (Melanson) Hoen. He was raised Lynn. He was a 1946 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He was a member of the first graduating class of Merrimack College in 1951. He also attended Boston College Graduate School. He lived in Swampscott from 1970 to 1995 then moved to Salem.

Charles Hoen was the Acting Chief in the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, Property Tax Division from 1962 to 1991. He was a property tax consultant for many city and towns. He was a former Swampscott Assessor. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 70 in Lynn, a member of the Salem Elks, an associate member of the Franco American Veterans, an Honorary Member of the Massachusetts Assessor’s Association a former member of the Gerry 5, Past President of the Swampscott Club and was awarded the key to the City of Worcester. He was admitted to the St. Mary’s Hall of Fame in 2005. He has received numerous other awards and commendations both personal and professional.

He is survived by his Son William G. Hoen of Salem, his two grandchildren John and Jennifer Hoen , his sister Eleanor MacDonald of Greensboro, N.C. He also leaves several; nieces and nephews.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte 1A) Lynn, followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday. Donations in his memory may be made to Merrimack College, the Merrimack Fund, 315 Turnpike Street, Andover, MA 01845. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.