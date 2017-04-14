Charles E. Coughlan, 83, 1934-2017

April 14, 2017

LYNN — Charles Edward Coughlan, a longtime resident of Lynn, passed away Sunday morning, April 9, 2017 at the age of 83 in the Life Care Center of the North Shore in Lynn.

Born in Boston on Feb. 22, 1934, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Allwood) Coughlan. Charlie was raised in Dorchester and educated in Charlestown and was a graduate of Charlestown High School. After his schooling, Charlie enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served honorably in the Vietnam War from Dec. 12, 1956 until Dec. 11, 1958.

Charlie met and married his sweetheart, Joan M. Aldrich, in April of 1966 in St. Mary’s Church in Charlestown before the couple settled into Lynn to begin their family. Charlie was an extremely hard-working and dedicated man to his family. He worked many years doing various maintenance jobs around the area; most notably a long stint with West Lynn Creamery.

In addition to his wife of almost 51 years, Charles leaves his daughters, Cynthia Crenscenzi and her husband Adam of Lynn and Amanda Debs and her husband Jerar of Canada. Charles also leaves his grandchildren, Matthew, Dylan, and Noah Croft, Emily Crescenzi, and Miriam and Elie Debs, as well as his great-grandchildren, Lorelai Croft and Patrick Dellea. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Croft.

Service information: Charles’ funeral will be held from the CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Parish, 115 Union St., Lynn, at 11 a.m. Interment service will be held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to the visiting hours in the funeral home on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit Cuffemcginn.com.