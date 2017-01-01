Charlene A. Mattaliano, 67

January 1, 2017

LYNN — Mrs. Charlene A. (Thibault) Mattaliano, age 67, of Beaufort, S.C., formerly of Lynn and California, passed away at her home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Charlene was the beloved wife of the late Rosario Mattaliano with whom she shared more than 39 years of marriage.

Born and educated in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Jarvis) Thibault. She was a graduate of Lynn English High School with the Class of 1966. Later, she attended Community College in Gilroy, California after she moved there in 1978.

Charlene was the loving mother of Angelo and Gino Mattaliano, both of California, Anthony Mattaliano and his wife, Melissa of Texas, Giovanni Mattaliano and his wife, Kris of California, Maria Lara and her husband, Ricky with whom she lived in South Carolina; the cherished grandmother of Katelyn Dudley, Marisa and Angelo Mattaliano, Alexis and Cory Mesel, and Calob and Blake Lara; the dear sister of Raymond Thibault of Peabody, Kevin Thibault of Lynn, Evelyn Riley of Florida, Patricia Maynard and Kathleen Thibault, both of Lynn, and several nieces and nephews.

Service information: Charlene’s funeral will be held from the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, 8 South Common St., Lynn, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Charlene’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, Massachusetts, 01701 or via www.diabetes.org. For the online guest book please visit Cuffemcginn.com.