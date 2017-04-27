April 27, 2017

SANFORD, MAINE — Catherine V. Munroe, 78, passed peacefully on April 16, 2017, at the Greenwood Center in Sanford.

Catherine was born in Lynn on February 3, 1939, the daughter of Homer J. and Agnes B (Fitzpatrick) Cumm. She was raised and educated in the Lynn school system and it’s where she married, had five children and three stepchildren. Each day she was busy raising her children, instilling good values and nurturing their faith journey.

Later in her life, Catherine moved to Maine where she cultivated many friendships and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catherine possessed a generous heart and gave of her time, talents and money to her favorite charities. Her faith was strong and she was blessed with a loving church family. She was very proud and worked tirelessly to get her diploma! Catherine could check that off her bucket list.

Catherine was also very talented with her arts and crafts. She had a flair for decorating and her floral arrangements brought joy and life into her home. Catherine will be missed by all and will remain forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Titus, Loraine (Mills) Broughey, John Mills, Michael Munroe; her stepsons, E. Ross Munroe and Richard E. Munroe; 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Edwin L. Munroe; by her daughter, Mary Jo Larro and by her step daughter, Rita Ball.

Service information: A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the AUTUMN GREEN Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. Committal prayers and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Springvale.

