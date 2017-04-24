Catherine Fee, 88

April 24, 2017

WAKEFIELD — Catherine “Kay” Fee, 88, of Wakefield, former longtime resident of Lynn, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Wolfboro Bay Center in Wolfboro, N.H. She was born in Lynn on August 30, 1928, the daughter of the late, Michael and Vincenta (Jenerlavitch) Noble. She was raised and educated in Lynn. Kay had worked for many years as a clerk and window decorator at Mary K. Brennan Card Shop on Union Street in Lynn. She was an activities director at the Chelsea Senior Center in Chelsea. She worked for many years in activities at the Lynn Convalescent Home, where she retired. Kay volunteered her time for many years with the Girl Scout Troop at St. Pius V Church. She and her husband Jim also gave of their time to help decorate St. Pius V Church for the different holidays. Kay loved to help design and create custom made costumes for the Lynn Dance Academy over the years. An active and extremely creative woman, Kay loved knitting, floral design and even owned her own ceramic studio in her home. Kay is survived by the love of her life, and her husband of 63 years, James J. Fee, Jr. of Wakefield, N.H. Her daughters; Karen E. Grocki of Saugus and Roseline A. Revilla of Lynn. Her sister-in-law, Joan Noble of Lynn. Her friend and care giver, MaryAnn Murray of Wolfboro, N.H. Her grandchildren; Justin Grocki and his fiancée, MaryKate Roberts, Ian Grocki and Brendan Grocki. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles “Guy” Noble.

Service information: Family and friends are invited to attend Kay’s visitation on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 3–7 p.m. at CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn, MA 01904. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Pine Grove Cemetery on Boston Street in Lynn. Donations are requested to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Please visit Cuffemcginn.com for directions, or to sign the on-line guest book.