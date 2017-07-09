Cassandra L. Moffa, 25

July 9, 2017

PEABODY — Cassandra Lynne Moffa, age 25, of Peabody died unexpectedly on Thursday July 6, 2017.

Born in Salem, Cassandra was the daughter of Joann Scarponi of Peabody and the late Beau Moffa.

She was a graduate of Peabody High School.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her grandparents James and Patricia Scarponi of Maine and her aunts and uncles; Kathie Wentzell, of Lynn, Karen and Bob Sanecchiaro of Falmouth, Sean and Julie

Curley of Wilmington, Kristina Scarponi of Maine, and Jennifer Scarponi of Essex, as well as many cousins and friends. She was also the cousin of the late Ryan Scarponi.

Service information: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home 426 BROADWAY (RTE129), Lynn. A Celebration of her life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter 347 Highland Ave. Salem, MA 01970. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.